Cynthia Hren: Why to vote for Kevin Kiley

Third-term California legislator Kevin Kiley wrote a book about Gavin Newsom’s corruption as governor. He sued Newsom for his abuse of emergency orders and won! Kevin has fought to open schools full time, is against teaching critical race theory, and against masks for schoolchildren. He advocates for parental school choice.

Kiley will unwind Newsom’s one-man rule by immediately reversing his executive orders to restore our rights and freedoms. He would tame the out-of-control state agencies so they serve the people, not ruin our lives. And he will ignore special interest groups that now control this governor.

Kevin would call a special session of the Legislature to make them start seriously governing for the public interest or suffer the fate of Newsom in the next election.

Kevin rejects the dark era of mandates and government control and wants to return the power to local communities and their citizens. He respects our Constitution and the “consent of the governed.” He sees the governor’s role as doing only what is necessary, doing it well, and leaving the rest to the people.

He wants to fire America’s worst governor and save America’s greatest state. Kevin Kiley has the expertise to govern effectively. Vote Kiley for governor.





Cynthia Hren

Nevada City