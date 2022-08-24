Cynthia Hren: Vote for Kevin Kiley

California leads the nation in crime, homelessness and highest gas and income taxes, with more residents moving out of state than in. We need someone who hears our cries to defend our Constitution, protect our border, expand our freedoms and finally make our government accountable to the people. Kevin Kiley believes our state and country are worth fighting for. He’s an intelligent, relentless fighter who stands up to the progressive politicians who have weakened California and made our citizens suffer.

With five years as an outstanding state legislator authoring groundbreaking new laws for free speech, parental school choice, economic freedoms and winning lawsuits against Gov. Gavin Newsom for violating the separation of powers, Kevin Kiley is the most qualified candidate for Congress. Supported by grassroots citizens and small businesses, he’s not controlled, beholden to, or accepted monies from influencers like big corporations, lobbyists or unions.

His platform includes making crime illegal again by holding criminals accountable, getting homeless camps off our streets, putting parents in charge of their kid’s education, reducing taxes and cutting waste, fraud and abuse from government. As a former inner city high school teacher, he supports and endorses grassroots school board candidates who will stand against the radical, inappropriate Marxist agenda in our education system.

Kevin Kiley will bring sanity, accountability and freedom back to the people of California.

Cynthia Hren

Nevada City