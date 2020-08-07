Cynthia Goguen: Look at the big picture, work together

I am a big fan of having lunch at Valentina’s Organic Bistro and Bakery in Grass Valley. Before COVID-19, I would go monthly with a friend and order a salad and cappuccino. I always received service with a smile and enjoyed the casual, friendly atmosphere.

On May 15, I decided to venture out and eat there since looking through the window, it appeared that tables were spread far enough apart. I was dismayed, however, when I saw that the employees were not wearing masks. It was a birthday celebration for my friend and I did not want to make a fuss so I stayed. While we were eating another tasty lunch, I heard a customer ask Valentina why she was not wearing a mask. Her response was that she would wear one when President Trump wears one.

In May, Trump was certainly not sporting a mask. Finally, in the past week, he has been seen reluctantly wearing this most necessary piece of apparel. Ron Masterz, Valentina’s husband, may have customers say they agree with his stance. I am sure there are people who feel their personal rights are being trampled. I am one customer, however, who, at 70 years old, wants to stay healthy so that I can visit once again with my 3-year-old grandson.

We must look at the big picture, work together to stem the spread of this pandemic. I would like to go back to eating at the bistro, but I won’t (ever again) if they do not decide to make use of this very simple measure to keep themselves and their customers safe.

Cynthia Goguen

Nevada City