Custis Haynes: Plan of action for Lake Wildwood?

Geese need to move on.

Dogs need entertainment.

Owners need relief from non-stop fetch games.

Several eastern cities have come up with the win-win solution:

One dog goes off-leash and herds geese.

Fresh dogs take over every 20 minutes.

Recommended Stories For You

Owners sit, read, pass time of day. Or just sit.

Geese are physically exhausted. Emotionally frazzled. Decide to move on.

Custis Haynes

Nevada County