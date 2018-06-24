Custis Haynes: Plan of action for Lake Wildwood?
June 24, 2018
Geese need to move on.
Dogs need entertainment.
Owners need relief from non-stop fetch games.
Several eastern cities have come up with the win-win solution:
One dog goes off-leash and herds geese.
Fresh dogs take over every 20 minutes.
Owners sit, read, pass time of day. Or just sit.
Geese are physically exhausted. Emotionally frazzled. Decide to move on.
Custis Haynes
Nevada County
