Curk Schneekluth: The mid-line

In response to Steven Hurley’s letter to the editor (“Not-so-loyal opposition”), whether you understand it or not, you’re the one throwing out the baby with the bath water.

I grant you that there are individuals (on both sides of the aisle) who are extreme and pose a threat to our democracy. However, for you to state that the Republican Party as a whole is to blame for an assault on our democracy is flat out wrong and perpetuates a false narrative. We can argue about specific elected officials, events, and/or misstatements all day long.

But the point is that the Republican Party is not the issue. The real issue is self-serving leadership throughout the entire system, left and right.

Politics was never intended to be a career, yet many folks have done quite well for themselves and will do or say whatever it takes to stay there. Twenty, 30, 40-plus years in D.C. … are you kidding me?

As for observing politics in general, here’s my advice: Take everything you hear from the left and right, find a mid-line, and there, now you may have the truth. And maybe, just maybe, the benefit of the doubt for your Republican friends and neighbors. Just a thought.

Curk Schneekluth

Nevada City