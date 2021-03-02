Curk Schneekluth: The mid-line
In response to Steven Hurley’s letter to the editor (“Not-so-loyal opposition”), whether you understand it or not, you’re the one throwing out the baby with the bath water.
I grant you that there are individuals (on both sides of the aisle) who are extreme and pose a threat to our democracy. However, for you to state that the Republican Party as a whole is to blame for an assault on our democracy is flat out wrong and perpetuates a false narrative. We can argue about specific elected officials, events, and/or misstatements all day long.
But the point is that the Republican Party is not the issue. The real issue is self-serving leadership throughout the entire system, left and right.
Politics was never intended to be a career, yet many folks have done quite well for themselves and will do or say whatever it takes to stay there. Twenty, 30, 40-plus years in D.C. … are you kidding me?
As for observing politics in general, here’s my advice: Take everything you hear from the left and right, find a mid-line, and there, now you may have the truth. And maybe, just maybe, the benefit of the doubt for your Republican friends and neighbors. Just a thought.
Curk Schneekluth
Nevada City
