Cris Kelly: My heart hurts

I’m replying to a recent letter to the editor written by Carol Fegte regarding the recent death of Sage Crawford. I’m not here to discuss who was right or wrong. I’m replying to Carol’s question, wondering if others feel as she does.

The death of Sage has affected me quite a lot. I am numb, too. My heart hurts for Sage’s children who witnessed a terrifying event, and for Sage’s family and their heartache and loss.

My heart hurts for the police and the impact this has had on each of them.

And my heart aches for this beautiful community that has to grapple with the reality that a tragedy has happened. May we all find peace.

Cris Kelly

Nevada City