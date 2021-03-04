Cris Kelly: My heart hurts
I’m replying to a recent letter to the editor written by Carol Fegte regarding the recent death of Sage Crawford. I’m not here to discuss who was right or wrong. I’m replying to Carol’s question, wondering if others feel as she does.
The death of Sage has affected me quite a lot. I am numb, too. My heart hurts for Sage’s children who witnessed a terrifying event, and for Sage’s family and their heartache and loss.
My heart hurts for the police and the impact this has had on each of them.
And my heart aches for this beautiful community that has to grapple with the reality that a tragedy has happened. May we all find peace.
Cris Kelly
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Larry Peabody: Salmonellosis killing birds
As a fellow armchair wild bird watcher, the Feb. 24 Nevada County Captures photo of “Gourdo” compels me to write with a warning. The bird pictured looks like a pine siskin suffering from salmonellosis, which…