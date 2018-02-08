Craig Steiger: Nugget Fringe Festival a success

The recent Nugget Fringe Festival presented an astonishing array of local talent. In particular, I found the performance of "Mary Brave Eyes" exceptional.

A play conceived and elaborated with a message of cultural and personal transformation. Karen Leigh Sharp, playwright and director of the drama, has given the community a labor of love — the endless hours writing, re-writing, selecting actors and coaching them. Janine Martin producing, Gwyn Stramler's creative set designs, and the ensemble of actors themselves in cool 1969 costumes is really impressive. These young actors have received real-life experience on the stage.

A great success!

Craig Steiger

Grass Valley