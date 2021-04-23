Craig Steiger: Highway 174 any safer?

For many years, Highway 174 has been used as a shortcut from Cedar Ridge to Interstate 80. So even though it winds through beautiful meadows and orchards, speeding is common. Occasionally the speeders will kill someone.

So Caltrans is spending $27 million to widen it and straighten out the curves. This will not only encourage speeding, but invite more traffic.

But Caltrans is in the business of spreading asphalt. They’ll find country roads that still have some charm in this state and propose to make them “safer.”

Craig Steiger

Nevada City