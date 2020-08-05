Craig Silberman: There’s no economy without our health

Gov. Gavin Newsom has as his highest priority, the health and welfare of the citizens of California. He knew his orders to close certain businesses and activities would be unpopular, but he’s smart enough to realize that the economic cost of an unchecked pandemic ravaging the state is much greater than the economic cost of closing much of the state’s commerce. And the health and safety of the citizens must be protected.

The governor’s stay-at-home orders in March prevented 100,000 cases, and saved at least 1,000 lives. It’s unfortunate he (along with governors nationwide) succumbed to political pressure and reopened the state too early. Had the shutdown lasted one more month, we would not be experiencing the surge in infections that we are today.

Newsom is not a traitor, nor is he a communist, nor is he any of the invectives used by his critics in local online forums. He’s a strong leader taking actions he knows won’t be popular with many, but are in everyone’s best interests.

It’s really a shame that the political divisions in this country extend to something like the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m dumbfounded that such a large number of people are actually taking the side of the virus. We all want the same thing — a return to normalcy in our lives. But that can’t happen while a deadly virus is spreading rapidly. And don’t focus on the deaths as a metric of the pandemic’s risks. Permanent damage to the lungs and other organs is being observed in those who’ve survived the painful and costly ordeal of suffering and recovering from COVID-19.

We need to work together as one force to defeat the pandemic, and then we can resume the activities we’ve been missing for the last four months. It’s not going to happen quickly, but it’ll happen faster than if some of us keep dismissing the severity, and pretending that there’s a choice between saving our health and saving our economy. Without our health, there is no economy.

Craig Silberman

Grass Valley