Craig Silberman: Plan and prepare, but don’t panic

Though some say “you can’t be too cautious,” I think that’s exactly what Music in the Mountains did by canceling its March 8 Bernstein concert. I’m sure that in the near future, many events are going to be canceled to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

But doing so today, when there are few, if any cases of COVID-19 in the county, is an overreaction.

If you believe they’re being prudent, then you have to think other organizations and venues should cancel their schedules: The Center for the Arts, Miners Foundry, Nevada Theatre, the high schools, all the churches and so forth.

Such a move would have an unnecessary adverse impact on thousands of people, and the absence of evidence anyone in the county has the virus makes it unwarranted. Now is the time to plan and prepare — not panic.

Craig Silberman

Grass Valley