Craig Silberman: Parking enforcement
The city of Grass Valley enacted several ordinances designed to improve the downtown shopping and dining experience. But they don’t enforce any of them. Now that everything is reopening, and people are talking about the challenge of parking with Mill Street closed, the city should enforce the 3-hour limit in the parking lots and streets, so employees and business owners aren’t taking up all the spaces that should be reserved for their customers. They should also enforce the no-smoking ordinance, and consider designated smoking areas with receptacles so we don’t have to wade through all the butts on the sidewalks.
Craig Silberman
Grass Valley
Beverly Stout: Remember deceased veterans
I am surprised that Fred Hargesheimer is never mentioned on the lists of deceased vets in the Union. Fred lived in Nevada County a long time, died here in 2010. We was a WWII vet…