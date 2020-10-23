Craig McCann: Let’s replace a taker with a giver

Now more than ever, we in the North State need a representative who has pledged to represent all of the people, not just the wealthy farmers among us. That candidate is Audrey Denney. She’s running against Doug LaMalfa, who has spent the last who knows how many years working the system, enriching himself and his family with millions of dollars, supporting the interests of large corporations and Big Agriculture — and is beholden to them for their big PAC money donations. He is not “one of us.” At the very time we are in a pandemic, he is voting to disenfranchise you and me of adequate health care; he is against responsible gun reform; he wants to rob you of the Social Security and Medicare benefits you’ve paid into all your working life.

In complete contrast, Audrey Denney has publicly promised to fight for universal health care coverage, save and secure your Medicare and Social Security benefits, and support smart gun reform. She is passionate about public service. Her heart will be behind every vote she casts … for the ordinary folks among us. Let’s replace a taker with a giver. Vote Audrey Denney this Nov. 3.

Craig McCann

Penn Valley