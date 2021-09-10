Colleen McKinnon: Cautious approach needed
If Gov. Gavin Newsom is not seen as perfect, the alternatives to him are perhaps even less perfect. Most of them do not have experience in leading and decision-making for a complex state like California.
I don’t think that oversimplified perspectives and emotional fear-based reactions and decisions will help us in a time of great stresses that we are currently living with.
Please consider a cautious approach and vote against this recall. We may need stability instead of searching for some kind of perfection, which is difficult to define in this complex world we live in.
Colleen McKinnon
Grass Valley
