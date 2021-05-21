Cody Painter: Regulate short-term rentals

As someone born and raised Nevada County, I’m incredibly worried for the future of my hometown. I understand that the ship of progress moves all communities, but is anyone steering this thing?

Our natural wonders are flooded by rude and messy tourists damaging the ecosystem. Our homes are bought out from under us by the Bay Area rich, who turn them into vacation homes for more rich folks.

We all know a family that cannot find a stable home because they’ve all become hotels to profit folks who don’t even live here. Yes, a booming tourist economy is great, but who will serve the rich when nobody else can afford to stick around?

We locals can all see how this community is being sold out from under us. Why can’t our leaders? Regulate Airbnb now!

Cody Painter

Nevada City