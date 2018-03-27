Cliff Newell provides solid leadership

Public safety requires constant vigilance and a good working relationship between the district attorney's office and law enforcement. Because of that relationship our community continues to be one of the safest places to live in California. Cliff Newell has built a strong team within the District Attorney's Office and has managed to hold expenses to budgeted amounts. His vision for the District Attorney's Office is one of optimism and readiness.

The challenges of realignment and poor legislation require a strong leader. Cliff Newell will provide that leadership. He will prosecute crime vigorously, hold criminal offenders accountable, and make sure victims' voices are heard. To ensure the continued success of the district attorney's office for the next four years, we are voting for Cliff Newell.

Ed and Barbara Thomas

Grass Valley, CA