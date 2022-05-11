Clay Olson: Too young to understand the complexities

There is a bill before the state Legislature concerning minors being allowed to determine whether or not they will take the COVID-19 vaccination: SB-866.

If 12 to 17 year olds, but particularly 12 year olds and 13 year olds, are given the legal right in California to decide on their own to get the COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent, then I think that 12 to 17 year olds should be given the right to vote, too.

If they are legally considered to be able to discern the complex issues surrounding the biology. microbiology, chemistry and virology of COVID-19, they can be legally considered to be capable of deciding whom to vote for.

To be clear, I do not think most 12, 13 and 14 year olds have the wherewithal or drive to seek out information to give themselves data on which to make a decision as to whether or not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Clay Olson

Grass Valley