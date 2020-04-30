Claudia Taylor: Two major events: COVID-19 and presidential election

Yes, we are all embroiled in the new way of living because of the COVID-19 crisis; however, this is a presidential election year, too!

It is more important than ever to keep continuity in addressing the health crisis … however long it lasts. A major change in leadership could be disastrous, not only because states with the biggest problems (overzealous governors and unpreparedness) in this crisis tend to be led by Democrats, but one major change is difficult enough let alone two simultaneously.

To add to the challenge, all mail-in voting is required in Nevada County. Has its voter rolls have been “cleaned up,” as directed by a lawsuit won recently against Los Angeles County where there were 1.5 million ineligible voters? Not to my knowledge. A request for an audit was made last year by a small group of citizens which was denied, even though by law it is required. In addition, the all vote-by-mail system leaves plentiful opportunities for errors and fraud by mere increase in handling.

The fraud possibilities are further enhanced by the health crisis. Think about these two events — act!

Claudia Taylor

Lake of the Pines