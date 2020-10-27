Claudia Taylor: Shortest, safest journey for your vote

Ask for a new ballot in person at the vote center — no required surrender of vote by mail ballot in Nevada County. Be sure you are registered at your current address in Nevada County, otherwise, you can still vote, but your ballot will be placed in an envelope.

Did you know that any ballot submitted in an envelope — no matter where — is subject to a journey of many steps before being counted? The trip: damage sort; signature verified in machine (and possibly sorted if can’t be machine processed); opened by machine (sometimes upside down damaging ballot necessitating another sort and process); ballot assessed for legibility which might necessitate duplication (not by you); and lastly put through the tally machine (that is subject to human error in the calibration process). Then, there are provisional and conditional ballots (processed last) which are subjected to several other time consuming verification steps which could delay or negate your vote being counted if it isn’t processed before the required certification deadline. The envelope journey is a much longer and dangerous one than a new ballot — especially on 2020’s crowded highway.

The bottom line: vote a new ballot — safer, but still not 100%.

Claudia Taylor

Lake of the Pines