Claudia Taylor: Original intent vitally important

When looking at any writing as significant as the U.S. Constitution, in order to truly understand it, examination of the documentation of the process reasonably demands scrutiny.

As Mr. Dyer states in his opinion piece of May 29, there is no mention of deity in the Constitution. That is a correct observation. However, the Declaration of Independence, the precursor to and reason for the Constitution, does.

Here are some references that indicate clearly that the founders were including deity in their thought process: Paragraph one – “When in the course of human events … to assume among the powers of the Earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them.” Last paragraph – “appealing to the supreme judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions.”

Original documentation of the thoughts and discussions (carefully noted in personal journals) demonstrates who and what inspired the wording of the Constitution. That original intent has been grossly overshadowed and largely ignored by unprincipled lawmakers and revisionist history scholars. Words themselves have been redefined (see Webster’s 1828 Dictionary — the definitions used by the founders), which further obscures original intent.

It’s not this writer’s religion, but rather the actual penned thoughts of the writers of the Constitution that should be the focus. Sources of original documentation (e.g. Wall Builder’s Library, etc.) must be sought and examined to truly understand and appreciate the meaning of the founders’ words.





Claudia Taylor

Lake of the Pines