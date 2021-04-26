Claudia Taylor: Just one job for High Court

The only responsibility of the Supreme Court of the United States is to reflect and uphold constitutional law, not reflect the values of the ever-changing culture as President Biden said the other day.

The U.S. Constitution embodies principles that are timeless and do not change, just as the principle of gravity doesn’t change no matter how rigorous and rhetorical the attempts.

For many years the Supreme Court has mistakenly made decisions based on reflection of the increasingly anti-constitutional values of society rather than adhering to the timeless principles embedded in the Constitution. That is precisely why society/our culture is as it is today.

The principles of the laws of nature and of nature’s god are unchanging and are valid for eternity. Packing the court with more judges who will likely make decisions reflecting the changing values of the culture is tantamount to pouring gasoline on a fire … unless, of course, a fire is the desired outcome. Is that truly what you want to happen?

Perhaps now is a good time to study the Constitution of the United States and re-discover what the timeless principles contained therein are. Go to http://www.patriotacademy.com or http://www.theamericanview.com .

Claudia Taylor

Lake of the Pines