Claudia Adams: Hull has what it takes

After watching and listening to the scheduled debate of those running for Nevada Irrigation District board membership, it was clear that Karen Hull has what it takes to represent the diverse needs of those in the district and to get the important jobs done.

Her vast professional experience in handling very large, sustainable projects is absolutely necessary in this position. She personally straddles the line, understanding both standard water consumers’ and farmers’ water needs and challenges.

She also possesses the skills necessary to consider the broader outcomes and impacts of important decisions. She has a more far-sighted vision, if you will. Her historic success in previous leadership roles makes me confident she is the right person to be elected into this highly visible, very important position.

Please stand with me and vote for Karen Hull for NID District 3 board member.

Claudia Adams

Lake of the Pines