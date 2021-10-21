Claudette Clary: He should watch more Fox News

In response to Other Voices column, “Fox News will sicken you,” dated Oct. 13, by David Briceno, Mr. Briceno might not come across as so uninformed and ignorant as to the direction this country is headed if he watched more of Fox News.

Bashing Fox News, watching CNN, and burying your head in the sand doesn’t help things. People need to stay informed. I personally watch both CNN and Fox and make up my own mind.

Claudette Clary

Grass Valley