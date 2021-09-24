Claude Hessel: Out of control administration

Are we blind, deaf and dumb? Don’t we see, hear and understand what’s happening right now? We are experiencing multiple crises.

The U.S. southern border is being flooded by illegal immigrants, we have out-of-control crime, many supporting the defunding of police, a high rate of inflation due to the continuous printing of money, promotion of higher taxes that will negatively affect not only the rich but the middle class and others, and the most outrageous situation with he most dangerous and dysfunctional withdrawal from Afghanistan, surrendering to the Taliban, who had a role in the largest, most destructive assault on the U.S. homeland since Pearl Harbor: the attack of Sept. 11, 2001.

Our poorly planned and extremely hasty departure from Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. military — 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman, and one Army soldier. And we tragically left behind more than 100 Americans and thousands of Afghan supporters. It’s time to stand up and say “enough!”

Claude Hessel

Penn Valley