Claude Hessel: Leading from behind

Are we going to stand by and watch Ukraine be destroyed, with its cities leveled, and thousands of innocent citizens murdered? Our late attempt to supply defensive weapons to the brave people of Ukraine only increased after other democratic countries did so. This is following, not leading.

Waiting to apply sanctions until Putin’s invasion did nothing to prevent this devastating situation. Our current administration has shown so much weakness … dropping sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, and our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, as the world watched.

His first day in office, Biden stopped the Keystone XL pipeline extension and significant oil production and exploration, arguably taking us from energy independence to dependence on foreign oil, including from Russia, severely threatening our national security.

The way to prevent war is through power … not weakness. We need to do all we can to show strength at this most critical time.

We need to immediately apply sanctions on Russian energy. We need to reverse the current administration’s war on oil and re-establish energy independence now. As the once most powerful nation in the world, let’s do all we can to again be that most respected country.





Claude Hessel, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard (Retired)

Penn Valley