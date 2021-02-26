Claude and Mary Lou Gilbert: Dokimos, a class act
While we’re tossing out accolades on COVID-19 vaccinations, a big hurrah to our very own Dokimos Pharmacies.
From their phone call the day before with our appointments, the ease of location and parking, and efficiency of sign in to the assurance of our follow-up in three weeks, it was a class act.
Nice, well-trained people. Thank you for being there for us.
Claude and Mary Lou Gilbert
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Claude and Mary Lou Gilbert: Dokimos, a class act
While we’re tossing out accolades on COVID-19 vaccinations, a big hurrah to our very own Dokimos Pharmacies.