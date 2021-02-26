Claude and Mary Lou Gilbert: Dokimos, a class act

While we’re tossing out accolades on COVID-19 vaccinations, a big hurrah to our very own Dokimos Pharmacies.

From their phone call the day before with our appointments, the ease of location and parking, and efficiency of sign in to the assurance of our follow-up in three weeks, it was a class act.

Nice, well-trained people. Thank you for being there for us.

Claude and Mary Lou Gilbert

Grass Valley