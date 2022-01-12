Cindy Cara: Thank you to the local news media during storm
You at The Union have been absolutely fantastic! I sent information to KCRA (as our regional media) about your contribution to folks during this power outage issue.
Between Yubanet, The Union, KNCO and KCRA, many folks have been assisted. It is interesting how each of you fill a need.
You give us breaking news! Much needed, your in-depth writing (and editorial) about events is critical. You provide important humor (R.L. Crabb). You help our commerce to continue. And providing the obituary section, at no cost and allowing folks to write their own has always been a blessing and so important to our small, close-knit rural community.
I know you might think of yourselves as competitors, but when these disasters happen, you work together and fill different — but all — the needs of our community and I am so proud of all of you! Just brilliant!
Thank you! We owe you all such gratitude. We love our newspaper, radio, internet and television media. You are busy, don’t worry about answering me — just continue your work.
Cindy Cara
Penn Valley
