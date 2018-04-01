Cinderella Project helps with expenses of proms and balls

As the season for junior proms and senior balls draws near, I want to remind our community that the organization called The Cinderella Project is available to help students in our area with the cost of attending these events … and attending them in style!

These dances are in many respects a rite of passage, and no student should be left out because of financial circumstances. If a student obtains a referral from a teacher or counselor (often an English teacher), he/she can get a beautiful dress and accessories or a tuxedo free of charge. Yep — free of charge.

Check out the information on http://nccinderellaproject.us. You may be happily surprised at what is available to help students' prom dreams come true. Sincere thanks to so many of you who have helped maintain this student outreach with your funding and donations.

Louise McFadden

Nevada City