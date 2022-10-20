Cicely Brookover: Women’s health rights

It’s a century since women were afforded the right to vote, yet we’re still treated like second-class citizens. The recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade says that the government can legally prohibit abortions. We all know women will have abortions anyway, like in the days before Roe v. Wade. Being illegal, many will be dangerous. Women will die.

What do our Congressional candidates say about this?

As a medical doctor, Kermit Jones has been in those trenches. While he doesn’t favor abortion, he’s aware that it isn’t a black-and-white issue. He’s said, “When reproductive health care is banned or restricted, lives are at risk…Medical decisions and personal health belong in the exam room.”

Dr. Jones’ opponent, currently a California Assemblyman adamantly against government overreach, nevertheless opposed a bill guaranteeing women’s reproductive rights, including access to contraception. He opposed a bill prohibiting the recognition of out-of-state anti-choice lawsuits. He opposed another prohibiting the suspension of medical licenses for performing abortions. In other words, he supports misogynistic, antiquated policies that deny women their rights to their bodies.

I’ll vote for Dr. Jones, who will recognize our individual rights regardless of sex.

Cicely Brookover

Grass Valley