Cicely B. Brookover: Love signs banned in Morgan Ranch
So sad that Morgan Ranch has decided to ban “Love Matters” signs. Signs that have been up for over two years.
Cicely B. Brookover
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Terry Boyles: Simple questions
If we can’t get the president to say it, we need to subpoena every member of Congress and ask them one question: “Yes or no, was there massive election fraud in the 2020 election?”