Chuck Aswell: Paying attention to mental health issues

Thank you, Terry McAteer, for your perceptive and important column on May 13 regarding how vital it is for us to pay attention to mental health issues.

Our society is rampant with mental health concerns, but those matters are easily swept under the rug … and have been for many years. Years ago, before Reagan’s ascendency, we had places for these victims to go and get help. They weren’t perfect places, and always needed more funding, but they were there. Now, they aren’t.

And our world is replete with people without shelter who are in need of therapy and some kind of stability. But we shove them out to the streets, arrest them, convict them, and ultimately send them back. It’s terribly expensive, but we think that this might be the better option. Will this ever stop? Will we ever understand our folly?

Perhaps this new world that we’ve had thrust upon us will give us cause to reconsider how we handle mental health concerns. Let’s hope so. Thanks, Mr. McAteer!

Chuck Aswell

Penn Valley