Chuck and Doreen Fletcher: Jones Ridge Road angels

We are both in our 80s, and one of us is on oxygen 24/7. When the recent storm hit on Dec. 26, we were isolated. Power, phone, internet was out. Snow was getting at least one to two feet deep.

Our neighbors, Larry and Linda Munoz, called on our cell phone to see if we needed help. They brought us gas for our generator, groceries and made several trips to UPS for lifesaving medications.

Snow got so deep they had to put gas on a sled and pull it uphill to our home. Thirteen days later, power was restored, landline back on as of Jan. 20, but no internet until Jan. 21.

Larry and Linda are true neighbor angels. Kudos to PG&E, AT&T and all construction crews.

Chuck and Doreen Fletcher





Grass Valley