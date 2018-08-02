Christopher Mootham: How about some leadership on internet access?

I am tired of living in an area whose congressional reps, city councils, and county commissioners behave like ostriches when it comes to internet access.

Some Third World countries have better access than Nevada County. Time to pull your heads out of the sand, and start serving your constituents and not special interests.

We are tired of it, and if you want the torches and pitchforks scenario to transpire, then stay on the sorry road you folks have chosen to follow.

Christopher Mootham

Grass Valley