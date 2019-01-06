Christmas Eve cartoon a disappointment

To the editorial staff; the choice of your appalling editorial "cartoon" for Dec. 24 shocked and saddened me.

Instead of a message of love, joy and togetherness on Christmas Eve, it pushed a blatantly partisan one of mockery, intolerance and divisiveness. Smearing your opponent and attempting to shift the blame with a lie — that is not new. But it is a disheartening message for Christmas.

Pat Cohan

Penn Valley