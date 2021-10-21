Christine Newsom: Rechargeable landscaping equipment is the way to go

Recently there have been several comments in The Union from writers concerned about the recently passed law that will go into effect in 2024 banning the sale of new gasoline-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers.

Concerns have included inadequate strength of electric devices, unrealistic understanding of the needs of commercial landscapers, and insufficient power supply from renewable energy sources, rendering the electric devices to be dependent on fossil-fuel-generated power.

For the past two years, our family has used exclusively a Kobalt 80V battery system with an electric lawnmower, leaf blower, chain saw, and weed whacker to maintain our six-acre property. All four devices use the same batteries interchangeably. We have two batteries; while one is in use, the other is charging.

The mower tackles our two large lawns without problems; the blower handles needles, leaves, and anything not nailed down; the weed whacker is equal to my old gas-powered machine; and the chain saw chews up to 8 to10-inch trunks. And we feel good that we’re not polluting because our 7 Kw solar array is generating all the energy we need.

Now that solar is cheaper than fossil fuel-generated electricity, why would you not choose to convert to all-electric devices and power them with sustainable energy by installing a rooftop/home solar system, especially knowing that PG&E’s prices will soon be soaring?





Christine Newsom

Nevada City