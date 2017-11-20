Christine Krugler: Excellent care and Eskaton

A heart-felt thank you to the staff of Eskaton who cared for our mother for the last 10 years, from her apartment in independent living, to her discharge from the memory care unit.

It seems that everyone who works at Eskaton, from wait staff, aides, campus patrol to management, is kind and truly cares for the patients.

Our mother received excellent care. Thank you.

Christine Krugler and John Duff

Nevada City