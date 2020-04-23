Christine Brooks: What’s with the pickleball outlaws
What’s with the pickleball outlaws
People are supposed to be at home isolating and staying away from others to lower this virus curve. Yet the pickleball people are still allowed to congregate at the outdoor courts at the South Yuba Club on Berryhill Drive in Grass Valley?
While walking my dog, I saw about 12 to 14 people out on the court. I’ve seen them three days now. Why are the police allowing this? We should all be able to get together if these morons are allowed.
I’m disgusted with selfish people and disgusted with the police. Rope off the area.
Support Local Journalism
Christine Brooks
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User