Christine Brooks: What’s with the pickleball outlaws

What’s with the pickleball outlaws

People are supposed to be at home isolating and staying away from others to lower this virus curve. Yet the pickleball people are still allowed to congregate at the outdoor courts at the South Yuba Club on Berryhill Drive in Grass Valley?

While walking my dog, I saw about 12 to 14 people out on the court. I’ve seen them three days now. Why are the police allowing this? We should all be able to get together if these morons are allowed.

I’m disgusted with selfish people and disgusted with the police. Rope off the area.

Christine Brooks

Grass Valley