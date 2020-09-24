Chris Whitlock: Virus statistics presented to create panic
Saturday’s COVID-19 statistics were once more presented to create panic. The death rate in the country is .03%. Why was that good news presented late in the article and the panic numbers presented first? Most deaths occur when someone’s immune system is at risk due to illness. We are being controlled for a reason or this situation would be treated rationally. Do we want to remain controlled or free from panic numbers?
Chris Whitlock
Grass Valley
