Chris Pasles: Kudos to ‘This is where I leave you’

Kudos to ‘This is where I leave you’

Thank you, Sam Corey, for your sensitive, well-written and well-researched front-page story on Joy Harris, Anne Wood and their family (“This Is Where I Leave You,” The Union, July 3).

You made Harris and Wood and their travails and triumphs come alive, and your inclusion of remarks from their children painted a deeper, richer picture.

The headline was inspiring, too, and while Corey may not have written it (as a long-time newspaper guy, I know headlines are usually not written by the reporter), I want to congratulate whoever was responsible for it.

This story is one of the things I like best about The Union: Keeping us together as a community.

Chris Pasles

Grass Valley