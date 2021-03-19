Chris Mills: Not the way

The phrase “officer-involved shooting” is one of the slickest euphemisms I’ve ever heard. How about “officer-perpetrated murder”? OK, the lady who was shot in Alta Sierra may have had mental health issues, may have been on drugs, and threatened the officers with a knife.

Could that threat have been neutralized, perhaps, with a shot to the leg? Do you think her two small children who witnessed the event will grow up well adjusted and respectful of authority?

Sheriff Moon, I don’t think you are personally responsible for this death, but could you please instruct your staff to use non-lethal force whenever possible? Thank you.

Chris Mills

Pike