Chris Kane: Wondering why there was power ‘down the hill’?
Wondering why there was power ‘down the hill’?
As I sat in the jam-packed “Community Resource Center” on Thursday, others there described the lack of power outages in Sacramento and Roseville, it finally dawned on me why that was so.
Both of those communities have municipal utility districts.
Gee! Do you think that perhaps socialism trumps capitalistic greed? (Sorry for the pun.)
Chris Kane
Alta Sierra
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.