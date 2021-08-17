Chris Kane: Vote ‘no’ on recall

The recall election is on Sept. 14, and it seems likely that a significant number of registered Republicans will cast ballots, most of which will support the recall. The Democrats and independents, on the other hand, appear likely to sit this one out in large numbers. Should that happen, Gov. Newsom may in fact be recalled.

The second part of the ballot gives voters the opportunity to vote for a replacement, should the recall be successful. It is therefore important that all voters consider their choice and make a well thought-out decision. All of the Democratic candidates and most of the Republican candidates are unknowns with very little, if any political experience.

I will vote no on the recall question, but will make a choice among the Republicans — just in case. I will vote for the former San Diego mayor, Kevin Falconer.

Chris Kane

Grass Valley