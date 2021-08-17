Chris Kane: Vote ‘no’ on recall
The recall election is on Sept. 14, and it seems likely that a significant number of registered Republicans will cast ballots, most of which will support the recall. The Democrats and independents, on the other hand, appear likely to sit this one out in large numbers. Should that happen, Gov. Newsom may in fact be recalled.
The second part of the ballot gives voters the opportunity to vote for a replacement, should the recall be successful. It is therefore important that all voters consider their choice and make a well thought-out decision. All of the Democratic candidates and most of the Republican candidates are unknowns with very little, if any political experience.
I will vote no on the recall question, but will make a choice among the Republicans — just in case. I will vote for the former San Diego mayor, Kevin Falconer.
Chris Kane
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Dennis Farmer: Don’t see leader worth keeping
I have to say that I really enjoy the opinions and letters from people who are upset (whines with no cheese) that those of us who don’t fall in line with their thinking just won’t…