Chris Kane: It’s not Joe Biden’s fault

The Republican Party, though still without a platform, have switched the focus of their campaign to inflation, the ever increasing prices of groceries and gas, and the idea that Joe Biden is responsible for all of the problems of the pricing spiral that is consuming our nation’s treasure.

It started with the shift in consumer spending from services to goods. Getting those goods to consumers created shipping backlogs which allowed transport companies to raise prices to unconscionable levels. That in turn caused retailers to raise their prices for those goods, and seeing that, the manufacturers and suppliers of the raw materials used to produce the goods raised their prices as well.

The expectation of inflation allowed companies to raise prices in anticipation of the willingness of consumers to continue to purchase in their usual pattern. Who benefitted from this spiral? The corporations, their executives, and their stockholders. And what party do these corporations, executives, and shareholders chiefly support? The Republicans. Efforts to extract a windfall profits tax are dead on arrival in the Senate, and after November, perhaps in both houses. The old Republican party of the business world, having co-opted the grievance wing of the party to secure their control of political power, can now use that power to control our economy and produce previously unimaginable profits. It’s not Joe Biden’s fault.

Chris Kane

Alta Sierra