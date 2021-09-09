Chris Bierwagen Democrats — Vote yes to recall

Kudos to Don Rogers, publisher of The Union, for his recent column, “Recall all in Dems’ hands.” Thanks for ”splaining” the facts and placing them right next to Nancy Eubanks’ Other Voices article, “Recall grossly undemocratic.”

Both the ability to recall and the Electoral College are not new ideas, but very democratic processes in place to to ensure checks and balances in an unbalanced world.

Two other facts apply, also. First, the recall is not about who replaces the governor, but about getting him out. Second, it will take a bunch of Democrats voting for recall for it to happen.

Chris Bierwagen

Grass Valley