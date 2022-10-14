Chris Adams: Lisa Swarthout for supervisor

I have worked in Downtown Grass Valley my entire career. In 1996 I went to work for Lisa Swarthout at Mill Street Clothing Co. and never looked back. Lisa was kind and fair to all her employees, always treating us with great respect and appreciation. As her store manager for over 20 years, I was successful in my job because Lisa never micro-managed us. When I started, I had a young son in grade school and Lisa always encouraged me and gave me the time of to work in my son’s classroom and attend his school activities. Her motto was always “family first”.

Lisa’s dedication to the City of Grass Valley, the Downtown Association and the community was very inspirational to myself and my fellow employees. Her generous support of local schools, the arts, animal organizations and the Hospital always made me proud to work for her. Lisa is exactly the type of person we want representing us on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. I hope you will join me in supporting Lisa Swarthout for District 3 County Supervisor.

Chris Adams

Grass Valley