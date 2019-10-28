Chip & Peggy Arenchild: Big thanks to Robinson Enterprises in power shutdown

Robinson Enterprises is such a great reflection of the resiliency and can-do attitude that is such a part of Nevada County’s history. Where would our county have been without them using their creativity and ingenuity during our power outage to provide the whole county with gas?

Thank you Don Hoeffler for getting right on it. And, a big thank you to Tim Robinson and the Robinson crew who spent countless hours directing traffic to keep everybody safe.

Thank you Robinson for going out of your way to meet our town’s needs. We appreciate you.

Chip and Peggy Arenchild

Nevada City