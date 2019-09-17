Cheryl Wicks: Thumbs up for One 11 Kitchen & Bar in Nevada City

Thumbs up for One 11

I saw a Sept. 5 article in The Union about One 11 Kitchen & Bar. I had just been to this restaurant, owned by Lior Rahmanian, two days earlier with my very special friends.

I cannot say enough nice things about this great place. The food was beyond delicious, the staff was delightful, Lior is charming and personable. The total experience was exceptional.

If you want a great dining experience, try One 11 Kitchen & Bar.

Cheryl Wicks

Grass Valley