Cheryl Tade: The real problems
I am perplexed as to why this newspaper never talks about the real problems in America, Jan. 6 is not it! We have hundreds of thousands of people crossing our open border monthly, and inflation around 9.5%,
A president that shakes hands with no one there, gas prices so high only the rich can afford it, and crime running rampant in our cities. All this in the first year and a half of this administration.
The worst part of it all is our neighborhood paper continues to not only look the other way, but quote the Associated Press daily, a super liberal paper whose writings aren’t worth the paper its printed on.
The question was asked in one of your newspapers about why Nevada County turned blue, you are a big part of the reason. Try to be less biased in the future, I’d like the real scoop!
Cheryl Tade
Grass Valley
