Cheryl Miller: No more tyranny

What a disgrace to the people of our county to see the Nevada County Environmental Health Department giving notice to three of our hard-working businesses for not restricting indoor operations.

These restaurants have been pushed to the breaking point by the shutdown for the last few months. They finally get on their feet again, hoping to gain some of their lost ground back, and the bureaucratic leadership tries to break their business. This is so shameful and I hope we as a community will protect these businesses and do what we can to support them. If anyone has any great ideas about fighting back, I’m in.

The numbers in our county just do not support this policy of crushing our economy and businesses. A recent front page story in The Union admitted that the new COVID-19 cases are linked to mass gatherings of irresponsible party-goers on private land. No cases have been linked to our businesses, not restaurants, salons, or stores. It is beginning to feel like the 1930s in Nazi Germany.

People in government handing down arbitrary rules to live by and crushing punishments handed out to those who speak out against their baseless “guidelines.” Do they really believe they are protecting us because the virus doesn’t spread if you have your hair cut outside? If you eat your food outside? If you go to church and don’t sing, even from several feet away?

It’s time for Americans to stand together and say stop. No more tyranny. Let us live in freedom again.

Cheryl Miller

Grass Valley