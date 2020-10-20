Cheri M. Flanigan: Vote for Julie Baker
Nevada County is my home. In the time that I’ve lived here I’ve owned a business employing locals who raised their families here. I’ve built a home and raised my kids here. I’ve volunteered, donated and joined more than a few boards of directors to support the arts in our community. I’ve fundraised for many causes dear to my heart that make up the fabric of our community.
I am voting for Julie Baker for the Nevada County Board of Education. Because she also did all that. And more. She’s been a major part of the community. I’m confident Julie Baker will serve our schools well and to the benefit of students and teachers alike — and she represents the values of our community. Because she knows this community so well, she will build a quality educational foundation for the future. As she says “ A successful school system is critical not only for the future of our students but for the viability of our community.”
Common sense over nonsense. Vote for Julie.
Cheri M. Flanigan
Nevada County
