Cheri M. Flanigan: Top-notch customer service
I really try to do all my business locally. And to that end, I would like to send a huge thank you to Isaac at Select Floor Care in Grass Valley for restoring my rug.
I bought the rug many years ago on a trip to Turkey. It had become worn and I hoped to save it. Isaac went above and beyond to work with his team to restore it. It looks amazing. And now my memento from that trip is restored and I couldn’t be happier.
How nice to do business at home in our county. I highly recommend them for rug/floor care.
Cheri M. Flanigan
Nevada City
